SB champs host Falcons, going for 10th straight victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to extend their winning streak to a franchise-best 10 games when they host the Atlanta Falcons. The defending Super Bowl Bowl champions swept the season series between the NFC South rivals last season and have won three of the past four between the teams. Tom Brady is a perfect 8-0 against Atlanta, including a come-from-behind win in Super Bowl 51. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is 0-5 in matchups against teams led by Brady.