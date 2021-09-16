Seattle Mariners land All-Star Game earlier than expected

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were formally revealed as hosts of the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game after ramping up a bid initially targeting 2024 or later. The announcement was made inside the Space Needle with Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez looking on. Seattle first hosted the game in 1979. Twenty-two years later it was back in 2001. And now, 22 years later, it’ll be back again in 2023. The Mariners quickly kicked the bid process into gear when MLB asked earlier this year if 2023 was a possibility.