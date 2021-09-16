Stanford good model for now, Vandy coach sees higher ceiling

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First-year Commodores coach Clark Lea is the latest attempting to build a football program at Vanderbilt. He admires what David Shaw has accomplished at Stanford. But Lea sees his alma mater having an advantage Stanford can’t match: a top school in Nashville and playing in the Southeastern Conference. It hasn’t paid many dividends. But Lea says that formula doesn’t exist anywhere else and he wants Vanderbilt to find its own success even knowing that will take time. Stanford and Vanderbilt will square off against each other on the football field for the first time Saturday night.