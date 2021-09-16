Titans’ Lewan: Bad day due to worrying more about messing up

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan says he didn’t deal well with his first game back after the first injury of his career where he was so amped up the three-time Pro Bowler was drained by kickoff. That led to one of the worst performances of his career. Lewan said Thursday he was more worried about messing up than being better. Lewan was victimized repeatedly as the Titans gave up six sacks overall in a 38-13 loss to Seattle. Lewan says he doesn’t blame fans who booed his return after needing intravenous fluids for cramping.