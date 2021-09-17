Austin Peay announces it’s leaving OVC for ASUN in July 2022

AP National Sports

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the ASUN Conference effective July 1, becoming the league’s 13th full member. The move ratified by Austin Peay’s Board of Trustees and announced Friday ends a membership with the OVC that began in 1962. Austin Peay will be immediately eligible for league awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic berths. Athletic director Gerald Harrison said he’s seen Austin Peay as a sleeping giant from the beginning. This move makes Austin Peay the ASUN’s sixth member playing football and allows the conference to qualify for an automatic berth to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.