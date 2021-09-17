Broberg shoots course-record 64 to lead Dutch Open by 1 shot

AP National Sports

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden has shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open. The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt. Broberg’s only win on the European Tour came six years ago at the BMW Masters in China. Marcus Hellingkilde and Thomas Detry both shot 66 and were tied for second place.