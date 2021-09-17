Browns LB Walker on IR, LT Wills questionable for Texans

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out at least three games. Walker signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week’s loss to Kansas City. He’s also the Browns’ signal caller on defense, so his loss will have a ripple effect. Cleveland may also without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. He hurt his ankle early in last week’s game. His backup, Chris Hubbard, has missed time this week with a triceps injury and is ruled out.