Germany, Portugal attack plans for 2-year soccer WCup cycle

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German and Portuguese soccer federations have issued strong critiques of plans to hold the men’s World Cup every two years. Germany warns that players risk more injuries and that women’s competitions will be overshadowed. Germany argues that increasing the number of men’s competitions could lead to women’s and junior tournaments being “marginalized” or overshadowed. The federation says men’s and women’s players would face increased “physical and mental strain” and the new competition schedule “would lead to a significantly increasing risk of injury.” The Portuguese federation expressed similar concerns.