Pulisic among UK-based who could miss US qualifier at Panama

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The British government is keeping Panama on its red list, which means the United States may have to play without star Christian Pulisic and several other players for its World Cup qualifier at the Central American nation on Oct. 10. The U.S. plays at Panama between home matches against Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas, and vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio. Britain requires anyone visiting a nation on its red list to quarantine upon arrival in England for 10 days.