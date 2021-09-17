Saint-Maximin saves point for Newcastle against Leeds

AP National Sports

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle had Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliance to thank after coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League. The 24-year-old Frenchman blasted home a superb equalizer to cancel out Raphinha’s opener on a night when sections of the 50,000 crowd at St. James’ Park once again chanted for Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to go. Both sides are still awaiting a first league win of the season and the 60-year-old Bruce knows his critics are far from placated.