Classmate in college bribery trial: Recruit’s profile bogus

BOSTON (AP) — A former classmate has testified that one of the students prosecutors say was admitted to the University of Southern California with bogus athletic credentials in the college admissions bribery scheme didn’t even make her high school’s varsity basketball team. The testimony came Friday as prosecutors wrapped up the first week of their case in the trial against former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz and former Staples and Gap Inc. executive John Wilson. They are accused of paying bribes to help their kids get into college by falsely presenting them as athletic recruits.