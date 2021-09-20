Marlins’ Chisholm HRs twice, scores on wild pitch in 10th

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice before scoring from third on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 8-7. After Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, Chisholm took his place at second to start the bottom of the inning as Miami’s automatic runner. Washington reliever Sam Clay intentionally walked Jesús Sánchez to face Lewis Brinson. Chisholm stole third during the at-bat and raced home after Clay’s breaking pitch bounced away from catcher Keibert Ruiz. Washington squandered its chance in the top of the 10th after cautious automatic runner Luis García took only one base on Thomas’ double.