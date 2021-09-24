AP Source: McCaffrey to multiple weeks with hamstring injury

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the severity of the injury. McCaffrey was injured in Carolina’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night when he pulled up after running a sweep play on the team’s third possession. He had 31 yards on seven carries, but did not return.