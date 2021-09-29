Contending Mariners win for 10th time in 11 games; A’s out
By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games and stayed in the thick of the AL wild-card race with a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Ty France’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave Seattle the lead and Abraham Toro added some cushion with a home run in the eighth. Seattle stayed a half-game behind Boston for the second wild-card slot and is 1 ½ games behind New York for the top spot, trying to end a 20-year drought since last reaching the postseason. The loss eliminated Oakland from postseason contention. The A’s had reached the playoffs in three straight years and six of the last nine.
