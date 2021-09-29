Dodgers hit 4 HRs in 8th to rally past Padres 11-9

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, when the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times to rally past the San Diego Padres 11-9. Los Angeles trailed 9-6 before Max Muncy and AJ Pollock began the onslaught by going back-to-back off Emilio Pagán. With one out, Cody Bellinger launched a shot to right field. Pinch-hitter Justin Turner doubled to deep left and scored on Seager’s shot to right with two outs. Mookie Betts hit a solo shot in the seventh to begin the comeback, and Pollock had a two-run homer in the first. The Dodgers remained two games behind NL West-leading San Francisco with four to play. The Giants beat Arizona 1-0.