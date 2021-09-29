Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer returns to Buckeye State

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer didn’t even try to downplay his homecoming. Jacksonville’s head coach is returning to his home state for the first time since making the jump to the NFL. And it won’t be just any road trip for Meyer when the winless Jaguars visit Cincinnati on Thursday night. Meyer says: “I love Cincinnati.” The 57-year-old Meyer was born in Toledo, grew up in Ashtabula rooting for the Bengals, went to college at Cincinnati, played safety for the Bearcats, got his first coaching job at nearby Saint Xavier High School in 1985, and has two sisters who still live there. He was a proud member of the Buckeye State long before he became the Buckeyes’ coach.