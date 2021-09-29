Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:24 PM

Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a two-way All-Star season for the Los Angeles Angeles. A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound, and that it was a mutual decision for him not to pitch in the season finale Sunday. He will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts, and 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings. Ohtani then had two hits at Texas while becoming the first AL player ever with at least 100 runs scored, 45 homers and 25 stolen bases. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content