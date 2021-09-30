Athletics investigators take over Belarus Olympic case

AP National Sports

MONACO (AP) — An investigation into two Belarus team officials who tried to force sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya on a flight from the Tokyo Olympics will now be run by track and field authorities. World Athletics says its independent integrity unit is taking over the case from the IOC. Belarus’ treatment of Tsimanouskaya created a diplomatic incident at the Tokyo Olympics. Team officials Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich were involved in taking Tsimanouskaya to the airport to send her home to Belarus. She feared for her safety after criticizing coaches on social media. Japanese authorities and Poland’s embassy came to her aid.