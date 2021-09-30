Brady, Belichick in spotlight as Buccaneers visit Patriots

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to make his first return to Foxborough since departing New England in free agency following the 2019 season. No quarterback in NFL history has played more or produced more in a single venue than Brady has at Gillette Stadium. Since first appearing there when it opened in 2002, Brady has made 157 starts in the regular season and playoffs there, winning 134 of them while throwing for 41,285 yards and 304 touchdowns. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 63-75 as an NFL head coach without Brady, including 8-11 since Brady left New England for Tampa.