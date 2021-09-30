Dolphins, Colts face off, both aiming to escape shaky starts

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Indianapolis visits Miami on Sunday for only the second trip to South Florida by the Colts in the last 12 seasons. The key matchup pits Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett against the Indianapolis defense. He knows the Colts well and vice versa, because he spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis. Don Shula, who coached the Colts and Dolphins in a 33-year career that saw him win more games than anyone else in NFL history, is being honored by Miami this weekend. Shula died in May 2020, and the pandemic kept the Dolphins from any public celebrations of his life until now.