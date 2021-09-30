FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 4

AP National Sports

By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

Kirk Cousins plays a Cleveland Browns team that is just 16th in adjusted fantasy points per drop-back against quarterbacks and is playing in a dome, which is more conducive to big games. Since 2018, passers have gotten to the 300-yard mark 32% of the time when playing indoors compared to 24% when playing outdoors. Baker Mayfield plays on the other side of that game, and he’s off to an efficient enough start for the matchup and game environment he’ll have against the Minnesota Vikings.