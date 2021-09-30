Jets know they face big challenge in handling Titans’ Henry

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The question posed to Robert Saleh was one lots of coaches around the NFL have failed to answer: How do you stop Derrick Henry? That’s the major task at hand for Saleh and the winless New York Jets when the league’s leading rusher comes to MetLife Stadium with his Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Henry is a 6-foot-3, 247-pound bulldozer with incredible power and strength mixed with tremendous speed. That combination helped him lead the NFL in rushing the past two seasons, and the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year has picked up where he left off with 352 yards on 80 carries in three games.