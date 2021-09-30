LEADING OFF: Braves & Astros can clinch, MadBum in SanFran

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Atlanta can clinch its fourth consecutive NL East title Thursday night with a win at home over Philadelphia, which would complete a three-game sweep of their high-stakes series. Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves against Kyle Gibson. Philadelphia’s biggest bats have gone silent at the worst possible time. Bryce Harper, a top contender for NL MVP, and cleanup hitter J.T. Realmuto are a combined 0 for 15 in the series. Elsewhere, the Houston Astros look to wrap up their fourth AL West championship in five years with a victory at home against Tampa Bay, and Arizona lefty Madison Bumgarner pitches against his former team in San Francisco with fans in the stands for the first time.