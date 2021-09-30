Marlins rookie Sánchez leaves with right hamstring tightness

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez left a game against the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness. Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil. Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half, and the Marlins said an inning later that Sánchez left with hamstring tightness.