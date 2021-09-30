Minus McCaffrey, Panthers visit Cowboys and surging Elliott

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey when they visit the Dallas Cowboys in a second consecutive game in Texas. The Dallas running game is surging behind Ezekiel Elliott. Chuba Hubbard figures to be the primary replacement for McCaffrey on Sunday. The rookie fourth-round pick could make his first career start not far from his college home of Oklahoma State. The Panthers are undefeated three games into the season for the first time since going to the Super Bowl six years ago.