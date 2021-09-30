Napoli loses despite early goal; Roma wins at Luhansk

AP National Sports

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

Taking the lead after just 11 seconds wasn’t enough for Napoli to avoid a loss in the second round of Europa League group-stage matches. Eljif Elmas netted the early goal for Napoli but Spartak Moscow rallied to a 3-2 victory after both teams were reduced to 10 men. In the new third-tier Europa Conference League, Stephan El Shaarawy scored seven minutes into the game to put Roma on course to a 3-0 away win at Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk.