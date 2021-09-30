No. 16 Coastal Carolina looks for win vs Louisiana Monroe

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Coastal Carolina right tackle Steven Bedosky has seen things nearly completely change in the football program during his six seasons with the 16th-ranked Chanticleers. Bedosky and his teammates looking for one more change this week when they try and end their career winless streak against Louisiana Monroe. The Chants have lost all three of their conference matchups against the Warhawks since joining the Sun Belt. Coastal Carolina has beaten every other team in the league. Bedosky believes the team’s ongoing mindset to show their 2020 rise wasn’t a fluke will propel them to their 10th straight Sun Belt win in its conference opener.