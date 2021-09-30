No. 7 Cincinnati take big playoff swing at No. 9 Notre Dame

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 7 Cincinnati visits No. 9 Notre Dame hoping for a victory that could force the College Football Playoff selection committee to take notice. The defending American Athletic Conference champions are led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, who will be facing a familiar defense. Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was hired away from Cincinnati in the offseason. Notre Dame hopes to have quarterback Jack Coan starting after he sprained his ankle last week in a victory against Wisconsin.