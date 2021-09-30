Nordics call on handball to review women’s bikini uniform

AP National Sports

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The five Nordic countries want the International Handball Federation “to review uniform rules in accordance with gender equality” after the Norway team was punished for wearing shorts instead of the mandated bikini uniform. Norway’s women were fined by European handball authorities for “improper clothing” after wearing shorts in the European beach championships in Bulgaria in July in protest at the bikini-style rule. Denmark sports minister Ane Halsboe-Joergensen says “the claim is obsolete, and one would think it belonged to another century. I also have a hard time seeing what sporting reasons should be behind female athletes having to play in a bikini.”