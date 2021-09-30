Raiders, Chargers seek to continue strong starts on Monday

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2002. However, it hasn’t been easy for coach Jon Gruden’s team, which needed overtime to defeat Miami 31-28. The Los Angeles Chargers are winning close games under first-year coach Brandon Staley, including a 30-24 triumph at Kansas City. Justin Herbert averaged 320 yards passing without an interception in his first taste of the rivalry last season.