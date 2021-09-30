Saints look to prolong Superdome streak vs. Giants

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints finally get to play a home game in the Superdome for the first time since being displaced by Hurricane Ida in late August. The Saints’ return to their regular home field in Week 4 comes against a New York Giants franchise that hasn’t won in the Superdome since 1993. The Saints are coming off a 28-13 triumph at New England last week. The Giants come in at 0-3 after losing 17-14 to Atlanta in Week 3. The Saints are favored to beat the Giants by 7 1/2 points.