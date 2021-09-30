Saints, Pelicans owner outlines succession plan for teams

AP National Sports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints owner Gayle Benson says her succession plan for the NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans calls for the sale of the teams to a buyer who intends to keep the clubs in New Orleans. Benson is the widow of late Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. The 74-year-old outlines her succession plan after her death in joint interviews with the Times-Picayune and WVUE-TV. The plan also calls for Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha to structure the sale of the clubs in a way that binds them to New Orleans and use proceeds for a multi-billion-dollar charitable foundation to benefit the New Orleans area.