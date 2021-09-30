Steelers defense looking to regain swagger as Rodgers looms

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The offense isn’t the only unit struggling on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defense has looked ordinary at times during back-to-back losses to Las Vegas and Cincinnati that dropped the Steelers to 1-2. Having star outside linebacker T.J. Watt out with a groin injury has hurt Pittsburgh’s pass rush, though veteran defensive end Cam Heyward says injuries aren’t an excuse for shaky play. The Steelers will have their hands full when they visit Green Bay in Week 4.