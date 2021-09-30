Titans sign another punter with 3-time Pro Bowler Kern hurt

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans already have a second replacement kicker on the roster with the first on injured reserve. Now they have a second punter. Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern was limited Wednesday with an injured right groin muscle that kept him out of Thursday’s practice. So the Titans signed punter Johnny Townsend to the roster after working out some punters. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman says they’ll be going day by day with this situation. Kern wound up on injured reserve last season. The Titans used two different punters before Kern returned.