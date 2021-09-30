West Brom fan jailed for 8 weeks for racist post on Facebook

AP National Sports

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A supporter of English club West Bromwich Albion has been handed a jail sentence of eight weeks for racially abusing one of his own team’s players on Facebook. Simon Silwood posted a racist message about Romaine Sawyers, who is Black, following West Brom’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Jan. 26.Silwood, 50, denied the offence, telling police his message on the group was “stupid not racial” and claiming autocorrect had changed a word to make it read “baboon” instead of “buffoon.”