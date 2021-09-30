World ski body FIS airs new ideas to rethink Alpine racing

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Alpine skiing officials are discussing new race formats and possibly adding an extra world championship to help make their sport more dynamic and appealing. The International Ski Federation (FIS) used its preseason meeting for Alpine team leaders, athletes and race organizers to air ideas. They included staging marquee downhill events in separate races for elite and lower-ranked racers. FIS secretary general Michel Vion says “we have the idea to implement another big event” in 2024 or 2028. Those years have no Winter Olympics or Alpine world championships scheduled. Newly elected FIS president Johan Eliasch has promised modernized races and broadcasting.