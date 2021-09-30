Young Sparta fans boo Rangers’ Kamara in Europa League

AP National Sports

PRAGUE (AP) — Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was repeatedly booed by the thousands of young Sparta Prague supporters who were in attendance for Thursday’s Europa League game between the clubs. Normal fans were banned at Sparta’s stadium for the Czech club’s 1-0 victory because of previous racist behavior, but UEFA allowed the host to have the support of some 10,000 schoolchildren aged 6-14. The booing of Kamara came after Ondrej Kudela from Sparta’s archrival, Slavia Prague, received a 10-match ban from UEFA for racially abusing the Finnish player in a knockout game in the Europa League last season.