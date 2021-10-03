Celine Boutier rallies with a 63 to win ShopRite LPGA

AP National Sports

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — Celine Boutier of France is the winner at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Boutier rallied from five shots behind by closing with a 63 on the windy Bayview Course at Seaside in New Jersey. Then she had to wait to see if it would be good enough. Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park were one shot over the last four holes and neither could manage a birdie. Their last chance was the par-5 18th hole. Ko three-putted from about 70 feet, missing her birdie from 8 feet. Park missed a 10-foot birdie chance. Brooke Henderson also tied them for second.