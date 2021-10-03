Czech Moto3 rider Salac hospitalized after crash in Texas

AP National Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Czech racer Filip Salac was taken by helicopter to a hospital after crashing hard early in the Moto3 race at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas. Race officials at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin said the 19-year-old was conscious after the crash and was taken for scans of his chest and abdomen. Salac was in a group of riders accelerating out of a hairpin turn when he flipped off his bike and landed on his head and shoulders. The race was cut short after another hard crash involving three riders stopped the race for a second time.