Diggs keeps INT roll going with Dallas, getting 2 this time

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs just keeps piling up the interceptions. He had two more in a 36-28 win over Carolina to give him five for the season. He’s the first Dallas player with at least one interception in each of the first four games since the 1970 merger. Diggs single-handedly extended the club’s NFL-best streak of games with multiple takeaways to eight going back to last season. The Cowboys started the day leading the NFL in takeaways and are up to 10. Diggs has an astounding half of them.