Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:21 PM

Dolphins’ still sputtering on offense, costing them again

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Different week, same story for the Miami Dolphins. When they got desperate, they could move the ball. Otherwise, they couldn’t. And a season that started with so much promise with a win at New England is already in trouble. Miami lost to Indianapolis 27-17 after managing just three points in the first three quarters. And that field goal came only after the Colts muffed an early punt and gave the Dolphins a short field to work with. By the time quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Miami got anything to click on offense, the deficit was simply too much to overcome.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content