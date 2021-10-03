Frankfurt beats Bayern for 1st loss under Julian Nagelsmann

AP National Sports

MUNICH (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt has beaten Bayern Munich 2-1 to inflict Bayern’s first loss since Julian Nagelsmann took over as coach this season. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp kept Frankfurt in the game with a series of spectacular saves before Filip Kostic hit a powerful low shot past Manuel Neuer for the winning goal in the 83rd minute. Bayern came into the game on a run of nine wins in all competitions and had scored at least three goals in each. It was Frankfurt’s first away league win at Bayern since November 2000. Union Berlin beat Mainz 2-1