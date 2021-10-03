Lock struggles after Bridgewater knocked out with concussion

AP National Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion. Bridgewater was replaced by former starter Drew Lock whom he beat out in training camp. The 28-year-old Bridgewater was hurt just before halftime on a hit up the middle from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 for 65 yards and one score. Denver started 3-0 behind Bridgewater. Lock was sacked three times and threw an interception in relief of Bridgewater.