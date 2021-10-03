Niezgoda scores on late header, Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored on header in the 83rd minute and the Portland Timbers beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday to extend their undefeated streak to eight. The Timbers (14-10-4) went into the game in fourth in the Western Conference standings, five points back of the Colorado Rapids, who played the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night. It is the first time that Inter Miami has visited Portland and it was the farthest Miami had traveled for a game since it joined Major League Soccer last year. Miami (9-13-5) went into Sunday eight points below the playoff line in the East. It has lost four straight.