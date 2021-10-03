No scramble, playoffs set: Yanks-Red Sox, Giants win West

AP National Sports

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

The pairings for the baseball playoffs are all set. The field came together Sunday without the need for any tiebreakers. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both won on the final day of the regular season, and they’ll meet Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the AL wild-card game. The San Francisco Giants won the NL West, dropping the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers into a wild-card game Wednesday night at home against St. Louis. The best-of-five Division Series starts Thursday with the Chicago White Sox playing Houston and the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the AL wild-card winner. On Friday, the Atlanta Braves play Milwaukee and the Giants host the NL wild-card winner.