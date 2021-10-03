Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TD passes, Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Tyreek Hill, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday. Andy Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid’s 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history. Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 378 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn’t keep up with Kansas City’s high-powered offense. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.