Talladega race delayed by rain in NBC’s tight NFL window

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The start of Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway has been delayed by rain and NBC has a tight television window for the important NASCAR race because of the evening airing of Tom Brady’s return to New England. The NASCAR race is supposed to be the lead-in to NBC’s coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Patriots. Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs with the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled as next week’s elimination race.