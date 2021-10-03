Texans shoot blanks; embarrassed after 40-0 loss to Bills

AP National Sports

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans were left embarrassed in a 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mills threw four interceptions and oversaw a sputtering offense that generated 109 yards and six first downs in what became the most lopsided defeat in Texans history. First-year coach David Culley defended his quarterback by blaming the result on himself and the entire offense. Houston dropped to 1-3 and has lost three straight since quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sidelined by a hamstring injury.