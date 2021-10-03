Tigers end losing season by beating playoff-bound White Sox

AP National Sports

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Daz Cameron homered leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning, and the Detroit Tigers closed their fifth straight losing season with a 5-2 win over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.Detroit finished third at 77-85, 16 games behind the White Sox (93-69), whose six-game winning streak was ended. After winning the division for the first time since 2008, the White Sox open the Division Series on Thursday at AL West champion Houston.