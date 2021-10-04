Canada’s women fall 5-1 in exhibition vs. men’s junior team

AP National Sports

TRAIL, British Columbia (AP) — Sarah Fillier scored the only goal for Canada’s women’s hockey team in a 5-1 loss to the men’s junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters in an exhibition game on Monday night. Fillier scored 1:06 into the first period for Canada. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 of the 32 shots she faced in the first two periods before giving way to Kristen Campbell, who stopped all eight of the shots she face in the third period.